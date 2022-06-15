Capasso Planning Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.03. 391,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,203,524. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average is $123.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

