Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. 78,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.89.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

