Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 13,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,521. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

