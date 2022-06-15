Carroll Investors Inc Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,471 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,857,000. Tesla makes up 15.2% of Carroll Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $662.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $686.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $593.50 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $831.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $918.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

