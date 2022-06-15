Carroll Investors Inc Takes $79,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 38.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,208,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after acquiring an additional 756,950 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 106,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 50,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

