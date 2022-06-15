CastleArk Alternatives LLC Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 80,102 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 2.2% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 49,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.47. 200,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,308. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.61.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

