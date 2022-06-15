CastleArk Alternatives LLC Has $171,000 Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC cut its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,590 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne makes up approximately 1.4% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

NYSE HP traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,266. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.74. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

