CastleArk Alternatives LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 122,615 shares during the period. Marathon Oil accounts for approximately 2.5% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,401,000 after purchasing an additional 627,634 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

MRO stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. 379,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,365,336. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $2,257,997.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $336,935.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,124 shares of company stock worth $20,492,948 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

