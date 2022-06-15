CastleArk Alternatives LLC Sells 477,190 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lessened its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 477,190 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy accounts for about 1.8% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. 985,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,176,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.