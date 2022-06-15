Castleview Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Barclays by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $10,132,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 81.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 909,968 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 816,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Shares of BCS opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.