Castleview Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 482,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Castleview Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Cummins as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 929,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,933,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.22.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $196.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $250.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

