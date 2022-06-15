Castleview Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,648 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,058 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Halliburton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $195,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,638 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $41,899,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,330,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Halliburton by 380.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,937,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,547,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.