Castleview Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 713,288 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Castleview Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Netflix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.08.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

