Castleview Partners LLC Buys Shares of 18,059 StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in StoneMor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneMor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STON opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. StoneMor Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $405.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.97.

StoneMor ( NYSE:STON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter.

StoneMor Profile (Get Rating)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.