Castleview Partners LLC Invests $24.66 Million in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 339,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,663,000.

Separately, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

FSTR stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $137.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.93.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

