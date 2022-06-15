Castleview Partners LLC Invests $440,000 in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UDR by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of UDR by 19.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

UDR stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

