Castleview Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Nikola by 22.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKLA opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

