Castleview Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.