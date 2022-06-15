Castleview Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 523,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Dover as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,514,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,176,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,169,000 after purchasing an additional 94,451 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dover by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,908,000 after purchasing an additional 97,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.01. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $122.05 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

