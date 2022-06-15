Castleview Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 284,106 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 284,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.58 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

