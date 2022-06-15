CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Down 39.0% in May

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,249,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 444,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 214,327 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,545,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 153,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,134,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,689,000 after buying an additional 139,848 shares during the period.

IGR stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. 510,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,730. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

