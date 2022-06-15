Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Acquired by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics accounts for 4.8% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.72.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

