Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 304,250 shares.The stock last traded at $4.07 and had previously closed at $4.62.

CELU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Celularity alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.37.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). Celularity had a negative return on equity of 136.80% and a negative net margin of 330.93%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Celularity Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELU. Starr International Co. Inc. raised its stake in Celularity by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 15,281,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640,694 shares during the last quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Celularity by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. now owns 7,640,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celularity by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Celularity by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.