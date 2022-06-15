Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Update

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,100 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the May 15th total of 409,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. 1,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,900. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $606.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.89 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,072,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,198,000 after buying an additional 160,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,168,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,045,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPF shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

About Central Pacific Financial (Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

