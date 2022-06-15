Centric Swap Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $200,903.61 and approximately $741,735.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00406320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00062668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,193.11 or 1.62780202 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

