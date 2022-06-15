CertiK (CTK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.06 Million

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,246.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.91 or 0.23866236 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00411457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00072297 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00036858 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

