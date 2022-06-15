CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives $122.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a 12-month low of $74.62 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CGI will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

