Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,298,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,626,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,961. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

