Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,224 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHNG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Shares of CHNG stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. 25,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,961. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

