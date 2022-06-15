Channing Global Advisors LLC Invests $7.42 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 7.0% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,612,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $161.36 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.46.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

