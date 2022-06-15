Channing Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 554 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $5.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $496.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $203.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $484.45 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $568.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.88.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $813.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

