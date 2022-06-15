Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of CVR stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. 10,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

