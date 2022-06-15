China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.80

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $2.89. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 15,402 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global dropped their target price on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.66.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in China Automotive Systems by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

