China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.26. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 217,355 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $10.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.25.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI Get Rating ) by 217.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,166 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of China Pharma worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

