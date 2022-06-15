Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10,581.81

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10,581.81 and traded as low as $9,500.00. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $9,500.00, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10,463.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11,367.18.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

