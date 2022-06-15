Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Shares Down 3.7%

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

