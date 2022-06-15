Chonk 24-Hour Volume Tops $43.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CHONK) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Chonk has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00005562 BTC on major exchanges. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $46,163.13 and $43.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00109301 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

CHONK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

