Clean Energy Transition LLP Purchases Shares of 295,299 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 295,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,712,000. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 3.0% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,346. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.