Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Buys 91 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

BlackRock stock traded up $11.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $602.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,600. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $653.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $582.58 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

