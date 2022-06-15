Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 21.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 125,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776,467. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

