Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 68.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.34. 19,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.54. 3M has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $203.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.14.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

