Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,961 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Old Second Bancorp worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. 2,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $634.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $64,709.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

