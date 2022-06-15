Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $141.67. 34,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,729. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $139.98 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.