Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Makes New $602,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,740,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.71.

Snowflake stock traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,271. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,454 shares of company stock valued at $166,969,186. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.