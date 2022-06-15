Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 392,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,081 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $19,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,371. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $51.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.