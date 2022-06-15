CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.07

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 16054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $421,847,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660,436 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $168,240,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,312,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

