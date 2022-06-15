Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

CODA stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. Coda Octopus Group has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

