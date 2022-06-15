Comerica Bank Has $171.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Comerica Bank owned 0.59% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $171,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after buying an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $207.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,416. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.