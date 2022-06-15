Comerica Bank Has $171.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Comerica Bank owned 0.59% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $171,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after buying an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $207.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,416. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

