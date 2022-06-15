Comerica Bank Has $25.82 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $1,893,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,748. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.98.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.