Comerica Bank Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $47,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

NIKE stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.52. The stock had a trading volume of 78,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,558. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.